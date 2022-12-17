YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The annual Community Christmas Party took place Saturday at Wick Park

This was the sixth Community Christmas. It was orchestrated by the nonprofit Organization Safe Zones. Youngstown families were invited inside the pavilion for holiday fun.

All kinds of toys were given away to kids. There was a homemade meal, bike raffle and pictures with Santa.

“We’ve been in the community, and we know what it’s like — one thing is, our hearts are in it. We love the children, we care about the community,” said Leonard Carter, president and CEO of Safe Zones.

About 100 people came to the event.