Families come together for Mount Carmel Festival

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Guests who came out to the Mount Carmel Festival in Girard on Sunday were welcomed by games and food, but family plays one of the key roles in the event.

“It’s a religious ordeal. It’s about the family and about church and about keeping the family together and about faith,” said Mount Carmel festival co-chairman Myron Esposito.

Renee and Myron Esposito were handed down the festival from Renee’s father.

“My father was really all about tradition and that was the one thing that really meant a lot to him was to bring it back,” Renee said. “It was really important to us to keep the tradition going and here we are today and hopefully we’ll be able to keep it going for many years.”

Some families came together just to work the festival. Lou Lemmo said his food stand has made an appearance at the same spot for years.

“When my kids were very, very young, I always wanted a concession trailer and we finally ended up with one, 38 years ago,” Lemmo said.

Lemmo has family that come from all over the country to help work the festival.

“It’s all family and they just love it. I mean, they take a vacation for these five days, they really do,” Renee said.

Now, she said her kids are wanting to take over the festival to keep the tradition going.

“They all said we want to help. We want to do this. We want to keep this going, just like you did for grandpa,” she said.