Families celebrate, officially adopt their children in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — November is National Adoption Awareness Month, but the journey that led to three sisters officially getting adopted was eight years in the making.

As the gavel banged in the Mahoning County Courthouse on Monday, the three young sisters now know they have a forever family. The girls have been living with their foster parents since December 2020.

“I like to say that the three young ladies and the adoptive parents are all lucky because they all found one another,” said Judge Robert Rusu.

When Thomas Souffrain met his now-wife, he learned she had been a foster parent. After they got married, he decided it would be important for them to continue that process.

Today, he has his own family.

“They’ve grown on me. Now they’re no longer foster kids. They weren’t just my foster kids – it’s more like they are like my girls, now,” Souffrain said.

“I’m very excited because I’m getting adopted,” said one of the girls, Myra Souffrain.

Their father said the girls have been through a lot and it’s one of the reasons he knew he wanted to adopt them.

The legal process is now over and they can be a family.

“And second of all, we can kind of get to a normalcy, our normalcy of just being a family. Just us. Opposed to having the intrusion of others coming into our home,” Souffrain said.

There are still more kids that need permanent homes.

One of them, 16-year-old Anthony, spoke Friday while waiting to be adopted. He said he has a lot to offer a family and wants a family that can be caring.

“To support and help and love and just be there,” Anthony said.