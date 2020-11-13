Families celebrate National Adoption Month at drive-in theater in Warren

Twelve kids were adopted this past year in Trumbull County

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Families who adopted children celebrated National Adoption Month in Warren Township on Thursday.

Cars lined up inside of the Skyway Twin Drive-In Theatre.

They were shown a video produced by Trumbull County Children Services to promote adopting kids to families who may be interested.

“Expanding your horizons. It’s opening your heart and loving people that you never knew how much you could love until… to bring these kids, until you know these kids and then you see the impact that you have on their lives,” said Stacy Ferencik, with Trumbull County Children Services.

After the short video, everyone was treated to the movie Elf.

