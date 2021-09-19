Families celebrate at annual Down Syndrome Association walk

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Sunday marked the 14th annual Down Syndrome Association of the Valley’s annual Buddy Walk celebration.

This year’s event was at the Eastwood Field after last year’s was turned into a drive-through event due to the pandemic.

There was music, lots of dancing and families and friends enjoying the fun. Dan Lamping and his daughter Sara-Fina joined their family for the festivities.

“We’re here to celebrate the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley and all individuals with Down Syndrome,” Dan Lamping said.

Their team was the number one fundraising team this year.

To continue social distancing, the Buddy Walk was a tailgating event this year.

“They are celebrating, they’ve brought their own food and beverages and they’re just having a really nice time with their families celebrating their person with Down Syndrome,” said event organizer Debbie Williams.

The event gives people all on similar paths of life the chance to come together for something special. Williams said people with Down Syndrome can have more in common than they do differences.

“They have the same feelings. They have dreams. They have aspirations. They have goals,” Williams said.

Luckily for the Lamping family, they are not alone in their journey.

“We couldn’t have done it without our family, friends and the support of our community as well,” Lamping said.