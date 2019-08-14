Families bonded by tragedy serve meal together at Rescue Mission

The family members of three murder victims arranged lunch for Rescue Mission residents to honor the ones they lost

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three families touched by violence and tragedy came together Wednesday to help others in need.

Family members of murder victims Shannon Graves, Colin Brown and Elizabeth Pledger Stewart arranged lunch for residents of the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley. They also came out to help serve the meal.

Those with ties to Brown said this day holds a special place in their hearts — it’s his birthday.

“Colin was all about giving and volunteering,” said Renee Rasile, Brown’s sister-in-law. “That’s why we wanted to start bringing that back, and remember him for what he did and not for what happened to him.”

This was the first time the families have been able to meet face-to-face.

They said they’ve formed a bond online to help each other when they need it.