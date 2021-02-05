Families around Sebring find resources from local food bank

The mobile food pantry helped almost 250 families in less than two hours

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) –– Second Harvest Food Bank assisted almost 250 families from the western Mahoning County area in less than two hours.

The organization set up shop with a mobile food pantry at the BL Miller Elementary School in Sebring.

The cars and SUVs started lining up on the side streets near BL Elementary in Sebring before 8 a.m. for a food giveaway that didn’t start until closer to 10 a.m.

Since the pandemic began a year ago, Second Harvest and members of the Ohio National Guard have served the Sebring community four or five times since the traveling pantry began.

They safely pass out supplies to anyone who needs a little extra help, with zero-contact so guests can just pull up to the drive-thru and stay in their cars.

Organizers said they have three upcoming giveaways through the mobile pantry planned next week in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

‘There’s just as much need in urban areas as there are in rural areas,” said Kim Brock, manager at Second Harvest Food Bank. “The challenge sometimes in rural areas is finding a place that can accommodate the needs. People obviously have to travel a little bit further in rural areas.”

Brock said the organizers focused on those living in the Sebring, Beloit and Smith Township areas, knowing they will also see people coming from nearby Alliance in Stark County as well.

“[We have] a large amount of produce. We also have some frozen meat for them and some shelf-stable items as well,” she said. “So that just shows you that there’s plenty of need in the area.”

As drivers waited in their cars, Guard members worked against the frigid cold and quickly filled their trunks before sending them on their way as the next vehicle in line pulled-up.

“I’m just amazed that they’re able to do it and thankful that they’re doing it,” said Ruth Guthrie, a resident of Beloit.

“My brother-in-law and sister-in-law, they’re kind of laid-up right now, so I got it for them,” said Paul Thomas, a Sebring community member.

The mayor of the village of Sebring, James Harp, recognized Second Harvest Food Bank for their contribution, acknowledging that there is a need in his and surrounding communities.