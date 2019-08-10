Familiar politician returns as Niles City Council president

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A familiar name in Niles politics is returning to the seat he once held, and he will continue to sit in it for at least the next 30 months.

On Friday, Bob Marino was selected to return as president of Niles City Council. He was approved by the city’s precinct committee people.

He was the only person who ran for the position. Marino replaces Barry Steffrey who resigned last week.

Marino will also be the Democratic nominee on the November ballot, where he is unopposed. He held the position for 10 years before deciding not to run in 2017.