LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One union official who will help organize Ultium Cells workers will be former UAW Local 1112 President Dave Green, who’s been elected to a leadership role in the union.

Ultium Cells workers voted overwhelmingly in favor of joining the UAW union.

The last time we heard from Dave Green, he was sitting next to Senator Sherrod Brown after being invited to President Trump’s 2020 state of the union address. Now, he’s three years removed as president of UAW Local 1112, representing workers at the General Motors Lordstown plant until it closed.

Now he’s transitioning from a GM plant in Indiana to the Toledo area where he’ll become director of the UAW’s Region 2B, overseeing workers and retirees in Ohio and Indiana.

“I enjoy this stuff, Stan,” Green said. “I love fighting for workers’ rights, dignity in the workplace. That stuff’s extremely important to me, personally.”

Since 2020, 12 of the UAW’s top officials have been convicted on corruption charges. Green ran to reform the union, including the “one member, one vote policy” and not a delegate system of electing top leaders.

“The fact that ‘one member, one vote’ is in place now I believe it holds the leadership accountable,” Green said. “We have a job to do. We’ve got to do that job or the members can use their voice and put you back on the floor.”

Green hopes to help former Lordstown workers waiting on their Mutually Satisfactory Retirement agreements.

“We’re still waiting on that. Obviously, I want to see some closure there,” Green said.

And the UAW will be negotiating a new contract next year.

Look, we’ve got to get rid of the tiers. We’ve got to get better wages and just bring people together. The company’s done a great job of dividing our members into little sections and groups,” Green said.

Later on WKBN First News at 11, Green talks about organizing new Lordstown workers and electric vehicles.