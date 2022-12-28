TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – There will soon be two new judges presiding over cases in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, one of whom is a familiar face.

Sean O’Brien is ready to take on his new role as Common Pleas Court Judge.

“It’s a new phase but you know I think it’s something I’ve been prepared for,” said O’Brien.

O’Brien isn’t a stranger to the law. He’s been both a prosecutor and defense attorney and served in both the state house and senate where he helped make state laws.

By wearing the robe, he’ll come full circle.

“I’m gonna do the best that I can and very excited and I’m very humbled and honored to have this endorsement from the people in the last election to be here,” said O’Brien.

He’s the first judge in his family, but O’Brien says he followed his father’s footsteps becoming a lawyer.

“I always had a great teacher with my dad being an attorney for over 40 years and you know he just said always look at life and go in and do the best you can and you’ll be alright so I’m gonna take that advice in this case too,” said O’Brien.

Even though he’s prepared, O’Brien says being a judge might take a little getting used to.

“I think just get acclamated and you know I can’t be an advocate like I have been for so many years and I have to sit back and judge both sides,” said O’Brien.

O’Brien’s first official day on the bench is January 3.