LIBERTY Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A garbage truck is stopped on the road Tuesday morning after police said that wires fell on it.

Officers said that the pole was sheared on the top of the truck in the side lot of the Liberty Quick Shop. Colonial Road is closed as a result.

Police said that no one was injured and that the driver made it out of the truck.

Liberty Township police and fire departments are on the scene.

Brian Oehlback contributed to this report.