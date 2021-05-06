Fallen Wellsville officer among those honored at state ceremony

The ceremony honored 809 officers who have died in the line of duty since 1823

LONDON, Ohio (WKBN) -A fallen officer from Wellsville was among those honored Thursday at the 33rd Annual Ohio Peace Officer’s Memorial Ceremony.

Special Policeman William T. Hyatt of the Wellsville Police Department was honored among the “historical inductions.”

Hyatt’s end of watch was recorded February 25, 1923.

The ceremony honored 809 officers who have died in the line of duty since 1823.

“The sacrifice these brave men and women made to protect us all from harm can never be fully repaid, so it is our duty to honor them and never forget them,” said Ohio Attorney General David Yost said. “They took an oath and followed it until the end, and they will forever be remembered as heroes.”

Honored at Thursday’s ceremony were those who died in 2019 and 2020:

William L. Brewer Jr., Clermont County Sheriff’s Office

Jorge R. Del Rio, Dayton Police Department

Officer Anthony Dia, Toledo Police Department

Officer Kaia LaFay Grant, Springdale Police Department

Adam McMillan, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

James M. Skernivitz, Cleveland Police Department

Officer Dale J. Woods, Colerain Township Police Department

There were also three historical inductions during this year’s event: