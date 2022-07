COITSVILLE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A fallen tree and wires have closed a road Monday morning due to the severe weather.

Struthers Coitsville Road is closed due to the blockage, near its intersection to Cooper Rd. It happened around 4 a.m.

Officials tell First News that they are unsure of when the road will reopen.

