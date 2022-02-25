FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Farrell police and fire crews were called to a shed fire after a large tree fell on three properties Friday.

It happened just before 2 p.m. on Mary Street near the corner of New Castle Road.

The tree split and fell on several structures, including a shed that had gasoline and a lawnmower inside.

The shed caught fire, but crews were able to put it out with no issue.

Fire Chief Mike Renner says it’s possible the weather played a role as ice tends to stick to branches during this time of year, weighing the trees down.

Nobody was injured.

Crews have the street blocked off as they work to clear the scene.

Residents will have to work to get the tree removed.