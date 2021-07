CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Power lines were taken down on the 3000 block of Ridge Road in Cortland by the gusts of the storm last night.

According to the fire chief, they don’t think it was lightning that took down the tree, just storm wind and saturation.

Ohio Edison arrived on scene to check out the lines.

One of the lines taken are still hot.

Drivers should be prepared to take an alternate route.