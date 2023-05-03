YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday is World Press Freedom Day, and a special event was held to honor journalists who lost their lives last year.
The Youngstown Press Club was at Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church. The group was there to read the names of 67 journalists and media workers from around the world who were killed last year in relation to their profession.
The number of journalists killed rose to 67 from 45 in 2021.
Some were killed in the line of duty, including some who were covering the war in Ukraine.
This is the 30th anniversary of World Press Freedom Day.
Below are the names of the journalists who died in 2022:
Bangladesh
- Hasibur Rahman Rubel
Journalist found dead in a river
- Mohiuddin Sarker Nayeem
Newspaper reporter shot covering drug trafficking
Brazil
- Dom Phillips
Freelance journalist found dead by gunshots
- Givanildo Oliveira
Community website journalist attacked and killed
Central African Republic
- Jean Saint-Clair Maka Gbossokotto
News director reportedly poisoned
Chad
- Evariste Djailoramdji
Shot and killed while reporting violence
- Narcisse Orédjé
Radio reporter shot while covering protests
Chili
- Francisca Sandoval
Died from gunshot wounds covering a protest
Columbia
- Rafael Emiro Moreno Garavito
Local news outlet director shot by motorcyclists
- Wilder Alfredo Córdoba
Online news director shot and killed by motorcyclists
Ecuador
- Gerardo Delgado Olmedo
Reporter attacked and killed by gunfire
Guatemala
- Orlando Villanueva
News website owner and reporter attacked and killed by gunfire
Haiti
- Francklin Tamar
Attacked and killed by gunfire
- Frantzsen Charles
Attacked and killed by gunfire
- John Wesley Amady
Shot and killed while reporting gang activity
- Maximilien Lazard
Journalist covering protest killed by Haitian National Police gunfire
- Romelson Vilcin
Journalist killed by police-fired tear gas canister
- Tayson Lartigue
Shot by attackers while reporting gang violence
- Wilguens Louis-Saint
Shot and killed while reporting gang activity
- Edwin Josue Andino
Kidnapped and killed
Honduras
- Ricardo Alcides Ávila
Camera operator and news show host shot and killed
India
- Rohit Biswal
Newspaper reporter killed by an improvised explosive device
- Subhash Kumar Mahto
Cable news station reporter shot in the head
Israel (Occupied Palestinian Territory)
- Shireen Abu Akleh
Journalist shot in the head, reportedly by Israeli Defense Forces
Kazakhstan
- Muratkhan Bazarbayev
TV camera crew driver shot and killed on assignment
Kenya
- Arshad Sharif
Shot at a roadblock
Mexico
- Alfonso Margarito Martínez Esquivel
Photographer shot at his residence
- Antonio de la Cruz
Journalist shot near his home
- Armando Linares López
Shot in his home by attackers
- Fredid Román Román
Newspaper columnist attacked and killed
- Heber López Vásquez
News website founder, journalist, shot and killed
- José Luis Gamboa Arenas
News website publisher and founder stabbed to death
- Juan Arjón López
Social media news founder found dead with head trauma
- Juan Carlos Muñiz
Local news website reporter shot and killed
- Luis Enrique Ramírez
Political columnist found dead with head wounds
- Maria Guadalupe Lourdes Maldonado López
Television reporter and anchor shot dead in her car
- Roberto Toledo Barrera
Camera operator and video editor shot and killed
- Sheila Johana García Olivera
Journalist attacked and shot by a number of assailants
- Yessenia Mollinedo Falconi
Journalist attacked and shot by a number of assailants
Myanmar
- Aye Kyaw
Arrested by military, died in custody
- Pu Tuidim
Media group founder and editor abducted and executed
Paraguay
- Humberto Coronel
Radio reporter assassinated by motorcyclist gunman
Philippines
- Federico Gempesaw
Attacked and murdered at his home
- Jhannah Villegas
Radio and internet reporter shot and killed at her home
- Percival Mabasa
Radio commentator gunned down by motorcyclists
- Renato Blanco
Radio reporter stabbed to death
Somalia
- Mohamed Isse Hassan
Reporter and producer killed while covering bomb blasts
- Ahmed Mohamed Shukur
TV journalist killed by a roadside bomb
Syria
- Essam Abdullah
Killed during Turkish airstrikes
Turkey
- Güngör Arslan
Online news editor attacked and shot in his office
United States
- Jeff German
Political corruption reporter stabbed outside his Las Vegas home
Yemen
- Saber al-Haidari (Saber al-Janani)
Reporter killed by car bomb
Ukraine
- Brent Renaud
Documentary filmmaker shot at a checkpoint
- Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff
Cameraman killed during shelling of an evacuation
- Ihor Hudenko
Photojournalist killed while covering Russian invasion
- Maks Levin
Photojournalist found shot and killed, possibly executed
- Mantas Kvedaravičius
Documentary filmmaker found shot and killed
- Oksana Baulina
Journalist killed during shelling of Ukraine’s capital city
- Oksana Haidar
Journalist and blogger killed by artillery fire
- Oleksandra Kuvshynova
Journalist and producer killed by mortar fire
- Pierre Zakrzewski
Camera operator killed by mortar fire
- Roman Nezhyborets
Video technician found dead with hands tied, and shot in the knees
- Viktor Dedov
Camera operator killed by Russian shelling
- Vira Hyrych
Journalist killed by Russian shelling
- Yevhenii Bal
- Journalist, 78, died after severe beating in his home by Russian forces
- Yevhenii Sakun
Camera operator killed by Russian shelling
- Zoreslav Zamoysky
Freelance journalist found dead in the street