YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday is World Press Freedom Day, and a special event was held to honor journalists who lost their lives last year.

The Youngstown Press Club was at Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church. The group was there to read the names of 67 journalists and media workers from around the world who were killed last year in relation to their profession.

The number of journalists killed rose to 67 from 45 in 2021.

Some were killed in the line of duty, including some who were covering the war in Ukraine.

This is the 30th anniversary of World Press Freedom Day.

Below are the names of the journalists who died in 2022:

Bangladesh

Hasibur Rahman Rubel

Journalist found dead in a river

Journalist found dead in a river Mohiuddin Sarker Nayeem

Newspaper reporter shot covering drug trafficking

Brazil

Dom Phillips

Freelance journalist found dead by gunshots

Freelance journalist found dead by gunshots Givanildo Oliveira

Community website journalist attacked and killed

Central African Republic

Jean Saint-Clair Maka Gbossokotto

News director reportedly poisoned

Chad

Evariste Djailoramdji

Shot and killed while reporting violence

Shot and killed while reporting violence Narcisse Orédjé

Radio reporter shot while covering protests

Chili

Francisca Sandoval

Died from gunshot wounds covering a protest

Columbia

Rafael Emiro Moreno Garavito

Local news outlet director shot by motorcyclists

Local news outlet director shot by motorcyclists Wilder Alfredo Córdoba

Online news director shot and killed by motorcyclists

Ecuador

Gerardo Delgado Olmedo

Reporter attacked and killed by gunfire

Guatemala

Orlando Villanueva

News website owner and reporter attacked and killed by gunfire

Haiti

Francklin Tamar

Attacked and killed by gunfire

Attacked and killed by gunfire Frantzsen Charles

Attacked and killed by gunfire

Attacked and killed by gunfire John Wesley Amady

Shot and killed while reporting gang activity

Shot and killed while reporting gang activity Maximilien Lazard

Journalist covering protest killed by Haitian National Police gunfire

Journalist covering protest killed by Haitian National Police gunfire Romelson Vilcin

Journalist killed by police-fired tear gas canister

Journalist killed by police-fired tear gas canister Tayson Lartigue

Shot by attackers while reporting gang violence

Shot by attackers while reporting gang violence Wilguens Louis-Saint

Shot and killed while reporting gang activity

Shot and killed while reporting gang activity Edwin Josue Andino

Kidnapped and killed

Honduras

Ricardo Alcides Ávila

Camera operator and news show host shot and killed

India

Rohit Biswal

Newspaper reporter killed by an improvised explosive device

Newspaper reporter killed by an improvised explosive device Subhash Kumar Mahto

Cable news station reporter shot in the head

Israel (Occupied Palestinian Territory)

Shireen Abu Akleh

Journalist shot in the head, reportedly by Israeli Defense Forces

Kazakhstan

Muratkhan Bazarbayev

TV camera crew driver shot and killed on assignment

Kenya

Arshad Sharif

Shot at a roadblock

Mexico

Alfonso Margarito Martínez Esquivel

Photographer shot at his residence

Photographer shot at his residence Antonio de la Cruz

Journalist shot near his home

Journalist shot near his home Armando Linares López

Shot in his home by attackers

Shot in his home by attackers Fredid Román Román

Newspaper columnist attacked and killed

Newspaper columnist attacked and killed Heber López Vásquez

News website founder, journalist, shot and killed

News website founder, journalist, shot and killed José Luis Gamboa Arenas

News website publisher and founder stabbed to death

News website publisher and founder stabbed to death Juan Arjón López

Social media news founder found dead with head trauma

Social media news founder found dead with head trauma Juan Carlos Muñiz

Local news website reporter shot and killed

Local news website reporter shot and killed Luis Enrique Ramírez

Political columnist found dead with head wounds

Political columnist found dead with head wounds Maria Guadalupe Lourdes Maldonado López

Television reporter and anchor shot dead in her car

Television reporter and anchor shot dead in her car Roberto Toledo Barrera

Camera operator and video editor shot and killed

Camera operator and video editor shot and killed Sheila Johana García Olivera

Journalist attacked and shot by a number of assailants

Journalist attacked and shot by a number of assailants Yessenia Mollinedo Falconi

Journalist attacked and shot by a number of assailants

Myanmar

Aye Kyaw

Arrested by military, died in custody

Arrested by military, died in custody Pu Tuidim

Media group founder and editor abducted and executed

Paraguay

Humberto Coronel

Radio reporter assassinated by motorcyclist gunman

Philippines

Federico Gempesaw

Attacked and murdered at his home

Attacked and murdered at his home Jhannah Villegas

Radio and internet reporter shot and killed at her home

Radio and internet reporter shot and killed at her home Percival Mabasa

Radio commentator gunned down by motorcyclists

Radio commentator gunned down by motorcyclists Renato Blanco

Radio reporter stabbed to death

Somalia

Mohamed Isse Hassan

Reporter and producer killed while covering bomb blasts

Reporter and producer killed while covering bomb blasts Ahmed Mohamed Shukur

TV journalist killed by a roadside bomb

Syria

Essam Abdullah

Killed during Turkish airstrikes

Turkey

Güngör Arslan

Online news editor attacked and shot in his office

United States

Jeff German

Political corruption reporter stabbed outside his Las Vegas home

Yemen

Saber al-Haidari (Saber al-Janani)

Reporter killed by car bomb

Ukraine