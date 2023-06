YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County is sponsoring a free fall prevention program, and Wednesday is the last day to begin the program.

The program helps seniors improve their balance.

Classes are twice a week, Mondays and Wednesdays, starting at 5:30 p.m. The program runs until November, and it’s free.

For more information, call 330-270-2855, ext. 109 or 117.