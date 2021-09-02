Fall lovers get ready: Local farm prepares pumpkins, decorations for opening weekend

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Parks’ Pumpkin Express is gearing up for their opening day on Friday with decorations and tons of fall spirit. One thing that is grabbing everyone’s attention is their giant pumpkins.

“I’m guessing we’re probably 1,100 pounds right now, and still growing,” said owner Tim Parks.

Parks said one of the best things about growing the giant pumpkins is the excitement kids get seeing them as they drive past.

We’ve had a lot of rain this summer, which had an impact on some crops, but Parks said it didn’t impact them that much.

This is the second year of Parks’ Pumpkin Express, which is right across the street from his other business, Parks Garden Center.

“This is something that we just opened up last year. We purchased the farm about four years ago and we thought this would be a great way for people who wanna spread out and shop a little bit,” Parks said.

This weekend, they’ll start off selling fall decorations, straw and corn stocks. Then, the following weekend, they will begin selling pumpkins, gourds, corn and various squashes.

He says he always sees excitement around the fall, and it’s a really fun time for the family.

“Fall is fun… Mom gets her stuff gathered up, the kids get the pumpkin they want, you get a few flowers, whatever, and dad’s probably out the door for somewhere between $30 – $40 bucks. You don’t get to do that in many seasons,” he said.

Parks’ Pumpkin Express is located in Canfield at the corner of Youngstown-Salem Road and Western Reserve Road. They will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will stay open until they run out of items, which will probably be around mid-October.