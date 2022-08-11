(WKBN) – A post circulating Facebook and other social media apps claiming that a man is “hunting” people in Youngstown and other areas is a hoax.

The post has a photo of a man and it states the following:

“There’s a serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Youngstown, my friend was almost taken by him. He drives a truck with led lights and hits Cars of women alone and once they pull over he takes them. Multiple disappearances. If you are in the area and you are hit by a truck with led lights keep driving and call the cops. Stay safe”

The post was shared in some local Facebook groups in Mahoning County.

However, the same post, with the same wording and photo has been posted in multiple Facebook groups in different parts of the country and lists different cities and counties as the origin.

Old Bridge, NJ.; Veneta, OR.; Kittas County, and Albany are just a few of the places listed.

According to a post by the Horry County Police Department out of Conway, South Carolina, the post is a scam. It says their police are working with Facebook to have the post removed from the Myrtle Beach Sweet Deals page it was posted on in SC.

After some digging, WKBN was able to track down where the photo originated from and it turns out that the photo is of Brandon Odom, an inmate out of Dickson County, Tennessee.

In early July, Odom was working at a convenience site with other inmates when he “took off,” according to an article published by our sister station, WKRN. He has since been caught and taken back into custody.