BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Boardman police are investigating two cases of fake money being used to buy an animal and another involving a home improvement store.

The first case involves a Ravenna woman who was selling kittens online. The woman said that she delivered four kittens to an address on Melrose Avenue.

The first sale happened on May 21 and the second on June 6. During the first sale, the woman buying the kittens gave the seller two $20 bills, which the seller put in a piggy bank at home.

During the second sale, the woman gave the seller two $50 bills. After this sale, the seller later noticed that the money was printed with the words “copy money” and “for motion picture.”

The woman tried to contact the person she sold the kittens to, but they blocked her from the messaging the app the two were using to communicate.

The seller told police she is going to check her piggy bank at home and see if the two $20 bills are fake, too.

Police looked on the messaging app and found a suspect that appeared to be 15 to 16 years old. An attempt to make contact at the Melrose Avenue house was not successful. The case is still under investigation.

In the second case, police uncovered counterfeit $100 bills during an investigation at Home Depot on Southern Boulevard where two men from Bronx, New York were arrested.

Officers were called to the store at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday after a loss prevention officer said there were people in the parking lot and in the store that matched the description of suspects who used counterfeit money to buy merchandise at a Home Depot in Cranberry, Pennsylvania earlier that day.

As officers started approaching the suspected black Mazda in the parking lot, a person walked out of the store pushing a shopping cart full of merchandise and approached the car.

According to the police report, officers searched the car, including a backseat passenger later identified as 31-year-old Joseph Taylor, and found several pills, including oxycodone and some with the letter “M” stamped on them as well as a bag of marijuana, a grinder and three counterfeit $100 bills. They also found counterfeit $100 bills in Taylor’s pocket, the report stated.

Officers say they also discovered ripped-up counterfeit bills in the cruiser where they had placed the man pushing the shopping cart, later identified as 33-year-old Brandon Wallace.

Wallace was charged with criminal simulation and tampering with evidence and issued a citation for possession of marijuana.

Taylor was charged with criminal simulation, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police believe that at least two other people were with the men at the store but those suspects were not immediately located.

Both men are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.