Faith leaders gather at Covelli Centre to pray over past years’ struggles

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A prayer gathering was held at the Covelli Centre Sunday afternoon. Multiple faith leaders from the Youngstown area prayed about topics faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community members stayed in their cars or stood around the arena to reflect on the past year of struggles.

The gathering was themed “Together in Trial and Triumph,” and it was held in the midst of recent violence in Youngstown.

Pastors said this act of coming together will help unify people against these tougher issues many are facing.

“The one thing that I’ve learned, and that we’ve learned as a group, is that in order for us to be impactful on the issues that are going on, there must be a unified spirit and effort in the body to address those issues, and once we get that together, no weapon formed against us will be able to prosper,” said Pastor Michael Harrison at the event.

The gathering also included worship music and everyone followed COVID-19 protocols.