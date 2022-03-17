(WKBN) – St. Patrick’s Day — a day filled with beer, if you’re lucky it’s green, live music, corned beef and cabbage and plenty more Irish traditions went on in the area today.

Many gathered for Mass at St. Patrick’s on Youngstown’s South Side Thursday morning. The church was filled with a sea of green and Irish flags.

“St. Patrick’s Day is not just about going out and drinking alcohol, it’s to celebrate the Irish heritage and Irish people and remember the Irish fellows who are no longer with us,” said Mark Klacik, Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) Man of the Year.

Klacik and Shannon Lehn were celebrated for their contributions to the community during the St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

“Today’s Mass is honoring Mark Klacik and Shannon Lehn. They are the Irish Man and Woman of the Year. We pick a man and woman every year,” said Raymond Kelly, AOH president.

Kelly says these individuals live out their mission of friendship, unity and Christian charity.

Lehn says St. Patrick’s Day has a special meaning to her.

“My heart is just filled with love and gratitude and fellowship and just joy at seeing all of these people who we have the shared culture and we have the shared faith,” Lehn said.

For some, St. Patrick’s Day means attending a Mass and a luncheon. For others, it’s about having a good time.

Frenchy’s Irish Pub and Grill in Austintown started its St. Patrick’s Day off at 5 a.m. with kegs and eggs. The place has live music and plenty of booze for customers, including Julie Cook, who says it’s her favorite holiday.

“I come from a very big Irish family and it’s just a big party for everyone,” Cook said.

Cook is not only Irish, she has a family full of first responders who enjoy the day together.

“I come from a large fire department family, Youngstown and Boardman, and we all get these shirts made every year,” Cook said.

The party will continue into the night and they’re expecting the energy to trickle into the weekend.

Over in Liberty, people were celebrating the St. Patrick’s Day holiday by chowing down on some traditional Irish food.

Kravitz hosted its Corned Beef Fest on Thursday.

The staff there was busy serving up corned beef and cabbage dinners, sandwiches and Reubens for people to eat there or take to go.