Fairhaven targets hunger with food backpacks

Fairhaven Foundation is using money donated by Ronald McDonald House Charities to combat hunger

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – In one of its biggest grants to date, the Fairhaven Foundation is using money donated by Ronald McDonald House Charities to combat hunger among its most vulnerable students.

The $10,000 grant will help to support the Bulldog Backpack Program, which provides three meals a day to students on weekends and holidays for 41 weeks per year.

The program will target approximately 140 at-risk students, which is nearly 53% of those enrolled at the school who are also on a free or reduced lunch program.

“The Trumbull County Board of Developmental Disabilities and Fairhaven School are extremely grateful to the Ronald McDonald House Charities for their generous donation,” said Superintendent Edward Stark. “This donation provides the Fairhaven Bulldog Backpack Program a solid foundation for the continued development of this much-needed initiative.”

For more information about the Fairhaven Bulldog Backpack Program, including how to become a sponsor, please contact Fairhaven School Cafeteria Supervisor Lindsey Ison at 330-652-5811, or Fairhaven Foundation Executive Director Ryan McNaughton at 330-652-9800, ext. 223.