NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Students from Fairhaven School and Newton Falls gathered Thursday morning for a day full of basketball.

Both Newton Falls boys and girls basketball teams traveled to Fairhaven School in Niles.

The players started the day by reading to Fairhaven preschoolers. Then, they took on the high schoolers, starting off with some dribbling drills.

They played a five-on-five game. The band played, and the crowd cheered everyone on.

Representatives from both schools said there are big takeaways for all students.

“We’re focused on winning basketball games, but there’s so much more important than just being in Newton Falls and being a student and being a basketball player,” says Scott Kernen, Newton Falls guidance counselor.

“Hopefully, helping others: Let’s get rid of the negativity around,” says Bo Greene, Fairhaven athletic director. “If you work with these kids long enough, trust me, it’ll wear off.”

The game ended with a pizza party. Greene is excited for the rest of the season for the Bulldogs.