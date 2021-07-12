Fairgrounds buzzing with excitement, Trumbull County Fair prepares for 6-day run

(WKBN) – The Trumbull County Fair is ready to roll. First News Anchor Dave Sess will be substituting as emcee of Tuesday’s opening ceremony for reporter Nadine Grimley, who is still recovering from her injuries.

On Monday, people were out at the grounds, preparing to return for the annual six-day run.

The animals were being moved into place at the Trumbull County Fair because it’s showtime, and the pigs were squealing about returning.

Eleven-year-old, 4-H student, Robert Thornhill, was pampering his pigs Jack and Jupiter. He’ll be going to sixth grade at Jackson-Milton in the fall, and this is his third year showing animals at the fair.

The 4-H students didn’t get to show the animals last year and ate the costs associated with raising their animals.

“I missed it a lot because I don’t like that people can’t really see my pigs and the progress that I made between them,” Robert said.

The Maplewood Volleyball Team was working in the Dairy Barn.

Just $3.50 for a heavenly tasting milkshake or a new item, a locally produced milk chug from Denmandale Dairy in Cortland, a fifth generation farm.

The volunteers all week in this area aren’t doing it to raise money. They’re doing it to support the fair.

“We believe that part of being a good athlete and a good student is also to give back, so community service is really a crucial part of Maplewood’s program,” said Christen Clemson, Maplewood volleyball coach.

Also happy to return were the concessions and booth operators, like Matt Freiling of Middlefield. The fair will be his first large event in the last year.

“It’s been very difficult for us. This is the only thing I do for a living, and it has really put me on the skid row,” Freiling said.

He was able to collect some unemployment but not enough. He’s been selling t-shirts, blankets and novelties at the fair for at least 25 years. He’ll be doing 27 of these type of larger fairs this year.

“Judging by my small festivals, I’m expecting this to be better than 2019,” Freiling said. “Hopefully making up a small amount of what we’ve missed in the last year and a half.”

There could also be challenges.

Tropical Sno says it’s running short on cups. It has one case left of its largest size and can’t find any replacement.

When the large size runs out, it will only be able to sell its small and medium sizes.