Fairgoers eager to be back in Columbiana County

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – With the Columbiana County Fair back in full swing this year, many fairgoers say they missed the food and being around each other the most.

Bryce Wood, of Hanoverton, has been coming to the fair for about five years. He said last year, without all of the food and people, just didn’t feel right.

John Wolf, president of the Columbiana County Fair Board, is expecting a high attendance this year.

“People are ready to get out, get back to some sort of normalcy,” Wolf said. “So we’re really looking forward to this.”

Rides are being set up at the fair Monday and will be inspected by the state inspectors Tuesday. Once they receive the report from the state inspectors that everything complies with current laws, including “Tyler’s Law,” everything will be up and running.

Opening ceremonies will be held Monday at 6 p.m. and there will be events every night through Sunday.

The fair will close Sunday after the demolition derby.