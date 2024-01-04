FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in which a box truck hit a school bus with children on board in Columbiana County Thursday morning.

Troopers said the crash occurred around 8 a.m. on state Route 164 in Fairfield Township.

OSHP said a Crestview Local School District school bus was stopped southbound on Route 164 with its crossing gate arm and stop sign displayed. Troopers said the box truck was also traveling southbound and went around the stopped school bus and sideswiped the driver’s side of the bus.

According to OSHP, the box truck then left the scene.

No injuries were reported in the crash, but troopers said that children were on board.

According to reports, the truck is described as having an all-white cab and enclosed box. Troopers said there should be damage on the passenger side of the box.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox. Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts below.

Those with information on the crash or the box truck are asked to call the Lisbon post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 330-424-7783.