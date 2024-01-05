FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed Friday that they have found the box truck that hit a school bus with children on board in Columbiana County Thursday morning.

More information is expected to be released later Friday.

Troopers said the crash occurred around 8 a.m. on state Route 164 in Fairfield Township when a Crestview Local School District school bus was stopped southbound on Route 164 with its crossing gate arm and stop sign displayed. Troopers said the box truck was also traveling southbound and went around the stopped school bus and sideswiped the driver’s side of the bus.

According to OSHP, the box truck then left the scene.

No injuries were reported in the crash.