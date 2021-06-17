Fair rooster stands watch over 27 First News studios!

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – 27 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Wetzl introduced a new friend joining him in the WKBN 27 First News studios.

It’s a 6-foot tall sculpture of a rooster made of grain and seeds. It’s part of a project sponsored by WKBN 27 First News. The project helps promote the arts and raises funding for the Canfield Fair Foundation.

The sculpture is called “Something to Grow About,” taking from the Canfield Fair’s slogan, “Something to Crow About.”

The rooster was designed by Dave Buehrle, of Austintown.

The sculpture will spend some time in the 27 First News studios, then be on display at the fairgrounds during the fair.

Twenty sculptures were decorated and designed by local artists. They will be auctioned off later this fall.