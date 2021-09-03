Fair parking issue for veterans resolved with anonymous gift

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – We previously reported a number of veterans volunteering at the Canfield Fair were having to pay $10 per car to park across from the fairgrounds at the Mill Creek Metroparks. In years past, they parked for free.

We’re told the vets still have to pay, but we’ve learned an anonymous donor saw our report and put up the money to cover the veterans’ costs that day.

Officials with the Metroparks said “requested” fair volunteers can park for free, but others are being charged $10, with the money going toward the Mill Creek Metroparks Foundation.