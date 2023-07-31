LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The 4-H king and queen were crowned Monday at the Columbiana County Fair. It was opening day.

There’s also a big event tonight at the Arts & Crafts Building. The best baked goods and canned goods are being revealed, and WKBN First News anchor Dave Sess was a judge.

The lineup of items looks enticing for the baked goods judging. Cookies, pies, breads, brownies. Each gets cut into a small portion to be tasted by all of the judges.

“I always say it’s good if I would go back for seconds. So anything that’s worth the calories to go back for seconds is good. If it’s not worth going back, off the table,” said Julie Agnew, a baked goods judge.

When you go to the eye doctor, you’re used to hearing one or two? One or two? Here, you’re hoping to hear one or two, three or four, or five.

The most important person becomes the person cutting small portions. That keeps judges from eating too much and leaves the largest amount left over, which is sold, later. There are two teams of judges, because of the large number of items that are submitted.

“And sometimes you go, why am I doing this,” said Karen Sapp, a baked goods judge.

It’s a large amount of eating. The judging is actually a tasting and thoughtful discussion. It’s seeing if your opinion agrees with the others.

“You talk it through and say, ‘Well, why don’t you like this? Why do you like it? What’s good about it? What category are we in? And that’s what you have to go with ultimately,'” Sapp said.

First, second and third places are chosen. Each of those will be given a ribbon. The judging takes a couple of hours. It’s fun and the decisions being made are substantial.

“And it is important because, you know, if you’re going to enter something into the county fair, we want to know how you stack up. So it’s important, it’s important to a lot of people,” said Tom Sapp, a baked goods judge.

All of the items submitted for judging today are getting sold at 8 p.m. The proceeds benefit the fair.

The eating is not done. There is more judging on Thursday. That’s when the Best Berry Pie in the county will be chosen.

Also Tuesday, The Agriculture Hall of Fame will induct three more people. Everybody who is on the Hall of Fame wall at the fairgrounds has done something to make life better in Columbiana County. This year’s inductees are Carl and Joann Garwood, plus Helen Hahn.

It’s an honor for the family. It’s an honor for the people who’ve been nominated. Garwood family is well known in Columbiana County, an agricultural family and very active in the animal part of the prayer. And Helen Hahn also was a 4-H leader and dedicated to the fair. This was one of her favorite projects to support.

The Agricultural Hall of Fame ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

There is also a big display of red, white and blue at the Columbiana County Fair. Quilters are sharing their patriotism through quilts.

For the 15th year, exhibitors make a decision and agree to donate their quilt to a veteran whos been nominated to receive it. The quilts have already been judged and they’ll be on display all week at the fair. They will be given to the veterans on September 10 during a special ceremony at the fairgrounds.

The Columbiana County Fair runs through Sunday.