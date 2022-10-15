BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities held a transition fair at the Southern Park mall Saturday.

The fair is for teens age 14 and up with disabilities.

There were around 25 Mahoning County agencies at the event. They discussed resources to help teens and parents transition into adulthood.

George Gabriel is a service and support administration supervisor. He said their goal is to give families easy access to resources.

“The hope is that we’re able to get these kids and these families and be more proactive, so that if they need something, they know where to go right off the bat. They don’t have to wait and search, they’ll already have some background information,” Gabriel said.

Gabriel said they are working to make this an annual event.