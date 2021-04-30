Fair Food Frenzy returns for second year at Trumbull County Fairgrounds

They've been so successful, could they be one of those COVID-19 inventions that stick around?

(WKBN) – Fair Food Frenzies became a thing last year as a way to have some fun in the middle of COVID-19, and Friday evening at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds, one of them was back for year two.

In fact, they’ve been so successful that even after all the restrictions are lifted, they may be one of those COVID-19 inventions that could stick around.

Dan Fultz of Roaming Shores in Ashtabula County brought his BBQ stand to the Trumbull County Fairgrounds Fast Food.

“We just really started this last year and then COVID hit, so this is our first year of really getting to go out,” Fultz said.

And though BBQ isn’t a stereotypical fair food, it was good enough to bring Don Brooks of Cortland through a second time.

“I asked him is the brisket good. He said, ‘Oh yeah, I’m a brisket guy.’ He’s not. I’m a brisket guy. I said OK we’ll take it. We took it and we went over there and, oh man, he’s a brisket guy,” Brooks said.

Bud Rogers is the Trumbull County Fair Board President. When asked if he would do these events after the pandemic is over, he said, “I think so.”

Someday, they may even set up tables in a pavilion.

“As long as we can get the vendors. Most of these vendors have routes that they run, different fairs and festivals, so we’ll have to see if we can get a bunch of them together to even do it again,” Rogers said.

People were served from their vehicles. Some of the longest lines were outside of Emily Mitton’s stand.

“‘Cause we have the best Italian sausage,” Mitton said. “They’re here for the sausage, yep.”

And the lines were also long outside the Brady family corn dogs stand, where inside, Carter Brady was working hard to keep up.

“Oh yeah, we got the best corn dogs around. Handmade, hand-dipped,” Brady said.

Cortland’s Art Ellis spent some money at Brady’s stand. He’s been to all the Fair Frenzies that were held at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds.

“It helps them out, helps all the people out that haven’t been able to set up anywhere else,” Ellis said.

“Oh, I’m here for the great food, man,” said Dylan Hanek, a senior at Grand Valley High School. “Oh, some deep-fried Oreos, that’s what I’m here for, and some lemonade — already got some of that. Yes sir, it’s the best around.”

The Fair Food Frenzy at the Trumbull Count Fairgrounds will continue Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.

There are socially distanced picnic tables available for people who want to get out their vehicles and eat the food on site.