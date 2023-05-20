BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A tradition that began during the COVID-19 pandemic continued this weekend at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds.

Saturday marked the second and final day of the fourth annual Fair Food Frenzy.

Fans of fair food got a chance to drive through the fairgrounds to try some of the nine different concessions available, including the usual fare of fries, hoagies, corn dogs and even Cajun food.

One of the vendors First News spoke with joined the frenzy for the first time this weekend. He had a rather unique food for sale: Alligator sausage.

“We found this in Florida, and got a hold of the company in Louisiana that been dealing with them,” said Joe Sofchek with Ocean Breeze Concessions. “It’s just a unique product that nobody’s in the area has had before. It started off as a joke in Florida, and where we’re at now.”

The frenzy first started in 2020 so fairgoers could enjoy some part of the fair after it was canceled over COVID concerns. Though the Trumbull County Fair eventually returned in 2021, the Fair Food Frenzy stuck and has been held in May since.

You can get more fair food when the Trumbull County Fair takes place July 11 through 16.