BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — Has the warm weather been making your taste buds itch for some fried fair food? You may be able to satiate your cravings sooner than you’d expect.

The Trumbull County Fair will be hosting its Fair Food Frenzy Drive Thru next weekend, May 19-20. It will run from 3-7 p.m. on Friday and 12-7 p.m. on Saturday at the fairgrounds.

Drivers can enter the fairgrounds through Gate A, where they will be provided a menu, and then they are able to drive up the midway and stop at the vendor of their choice.