YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More information is expected to be unveiled today about developments in a local 35-year-old cold case.

Leaders from the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office and the Youngstown Police Department will unveil the facial reconstruction of an unidentified man whose remains are the focus of the case.

They’ll be at the Youngstown Police Department today at 11 a.m.

WKBN will be at the press conference. Check back here for live updates.