Facebook posts prompt Boardman police to detain man

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police investigated a man Thursday and turned him over to medical staff after they were made aware of several violent posts on social media.

Officers say they went to an apartment on Homestead Avenue and spoke to a man there about posts that appeared under an account in his name on Facebook.

Police say some of the posts were threatening and contained pictures of guns. One post showed a picture of a high powered rifle with a caption that said, “Do it again.” Another post referenced the mass shooting in El Paso with the caption, ” No Justice Without the Fearless,” according to a police report.

Police said the man believes that someone he knows took his dog. In that post he wrote, “If found, do what you will with the bodies of the family members in possession of this dog…”

Officers questioned the man who they say appeared to be delusional. He was taken to a local hospital for a psychological evaluation.

No charges were filed.