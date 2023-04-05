NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Wednesday evening saw confusion in Newton Falls over whether city council would hold its meeting.

Posts on the city’s Facebook page said the meeting was canceled because of the weather, but Mayor Ken Kline says he’s the only person who can cancel a meeting.

The doors to council chambers remained locked during the meeting because the people have the keys didn’t show up.

On Wednesday afternoon, multiple posts were made to the City of Newton Falls’ Facebook page, stating the city council meeting had been canceled “due to the severe weather conditions.”

But that meeting took place — with residents sitting cross-armed at folding tables in the lobby of the council building. Some held signs, calling to fire city manager Pam Priddy.

“They backed the mayor into a corner,” said Julie Lemon, a first ward resident.

Lemon sits on the charter review commission for Newton Falls.

“Three members of council cannot form their own quorum and have a meeting to cancel a meeting, because they do not have the authority to do so. That is the mayor’s job. Per Article 2, Section 3 of the charter,” Lemon said.

The charter says, in part:

“The mayor shall serve as official and ceremonial head of the city government …. and shall preside over all council sessions.”

“I don’t see anything that would warrant canceling a meeting,” Kline said.

Councilwoman At-Large Julie Stimpert and 4th Ward Councilman Kevin Rufener were there. Ward 1’s Bud Fetterolf, Ward 2’s John Baryak and Ward 3’s Tesa Spletzer did not attend.

Kline has other ideas why members of council and other administrative staff didn’t come to the meeting.

“I believe there are individuals that don’t want to look you in the eye, face-to-face,” Kline said.

Priddy’s lawyer released the following statement to First News regarding the incident: