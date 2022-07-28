WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- An apartment fire early Sunday morning in Warren left several families without a home.

But the community refuses to let them face the tragedy alone.

The outpowering of support started from a simple Facebook post. Those collecting donations said that the church was filled with boxes. Families can find anything from clothes, toys, and shoes, to kitchen supplies like cups and plates.

Sharon Cook is one of the individuals responsible for managing the “Warren Breaking News” Facebook group. After hearing about the apartment fire, she knew she couldn’t just sit back and let these families face the devastation alone. Sharon said after making a post asking for donations, she expected some, but could’ve never imagined they’d get as many as they did. And donations continue to pour in.

Sharon said she can’t even count the amount of trips she’d made to pick up donations from people.

“We’re not all bad. we all have hearts. You take the negative with the positive, and we made the negative a positive. And we will continue to do so,” said Sharon Cook.

“When you have a community that pours and in its power by Christ, this is the result. This is what you get,” said Nikita Warfield of Restoration Christian Fellowship Church.

Nikita said each organization in the community plays a significant role in helping the families. Triyou Cares in association with Trumbull Family Fitness Kids Club are collecting donations for things they’re not seeing like toiletries and pillows. Jefferson Schools opened its doors to laundry, soap and toiletry donations

Friday is the last to pick up donations at the church. Families can come in the morning from 9 a.m. until noon, and in the evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. If those times don’t work people can call the church to set up a different time.

While donations are only being collected until tomorrow at the church, organizers said they don’t want to close off donations just yet. They’re hoping to be able to move the items to Jefferson School as it’s a closer facility for those who don’t have transportation, that way they can keep things going for another week or two.