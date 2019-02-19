FAA opens comment period for new drone rules

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Federal Aviation Administration is proposing to amend its rules governing small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), including drones, and it wants to hear what you think about it.

The rules would allow operation of small unmanned aircraft over people in certain conditions and operations at night without obtaining a waiver.

It would also require remote pilots to present their certificates as well as identification to federal, state or local officials upon request.

It would also amend the current 24-month retraining requirement.

The proposal is the next phase to expand small UAS operations and reduce testing burdens on remote pilot certificate holders.

The public comment period is open for the new proposals. You can submit your comments online or through the mail on the FAA website.

The public comment period closes April.15, 2019.