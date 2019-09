This was going on during the Penguins game against Robert Morris

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a small plane was seen flying very low near Stambaugh Stadium Saturday.

YSU Communications Director Ron Cole said he has been made aware of the situation and confirmed the FAA had been called to handle the investigation.

At this time, Cole has not released more information on the incident.