Ezzo Sausage Company recalls thousands of pounds in sausage products

Ezzo Sausage Company is recalling 25,000 pounds of products

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Sausage products made in Columbus have been recalled due to a possible listeria outbreak.

Affected products were produced on October 29th, 30th and November 5th. They also have the number EST. 1838A on them.

The problem was found when sample tested positive for listeria.

Products should be thrown away or returned to the store.

The following products are subject to recall: