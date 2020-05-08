Eyewear company working to provide free protective glasses for health care workers

Fitz Frames refocused production to make eyewear for doctors and nurses who need prescription lenses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fitz Frames has a manufacturing facility in Youngstown that has now focused its production on custom eyewear for health care workers.

The company typically makes custom eyeglasses for customers using facial recognition on their app.

But over the last month, they’ve refocused their production to make eyewear for doctors and nurses who need prescription lenses.

Fitz Frames CEO Gabriel Schlumberger said they were not expecting the demand for the glasses that they’re seeing.

“What they really wanted was something that closed off the gaps at the top of your face and at the bottom as well and then provided a lot of side-eye protection. It’s really designed around droplet protection, to keep viral particles off of your face and particularly your eyebrows where they can accumulate,” Schlumberger said.

Fitz Frames said their number one priority is getting their eyewear to those who need it now, which is why they are trying to give out all orders made by health care workers for free.