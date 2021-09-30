Eyes for Olivia: Parents of local girl battling rare retinal disease hold fundraising event

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Kim and Mike Hoffman’s 16-year-old daughter Olivia has been battling a retinal disease since she was four years old.

She’s one of only 300 kids battling her condition in the U.S.

About 10 years ago they became involved in the Curing For Retinal Blindness Foundation.

Their goal is to raise money, catalyze research and support families battling these diseases.

The Hoffmans started Eyes for Olivia, which helps raise money for the foundation. They do it because they want to help others, like their daughter, get the help they need.

“We didn’t know anything, we didn’t know how bad is her vision loss going to be, is she going to be blind? When is this going to happen? What do we do? We didn’t know how to prepare. I mean we were just completely lost,” said Kim Hoffman, treasurer of the foundation.

“It was kind of a new thing to the eye doctor community so they really don’t have a history, a background, as to what happens from age to age to age, down the road and stuff; so it’s new to them, it’s new to us so information out there is very hard to come by,” said Mike Hoffman.

This Sunday in Salem they’ll be hosting a History Walk featuring Ghost Stories and Folklore to raise money for the foundation.

There will be a self-guided tour through Hope Cemetery at 6 p.m. and ghost stories, folklore and music will be told at the bandshell at Waterworth Memorial Park in Salem starting at 7 p.m.

There’s no charge for the event, but they’re asking for donations.

You can pre-register by following the link on their Facebook page, put registering isn’t required.