Eye Ball celebrates Valley doctors who help the community with vision care

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The eyes of the Valley were again on a local organization that helps a Valley organization that helps people with their vision.

The Eye Ball of the Valley was held for the fifth time. First News anchor Alexis Walters was the emcee for this eye-popping event.

Sight for All United was created in 3016 to help people who don’t have resources to pay for eye care.

The event celebrates the work of 43 doctors who help with vision services and vision care.

They’ve helped 1,300 people in the tri-county area.

“We’re just so thankful the community giving back and helping us so that we can help others see,” said Eye Care Associates doctor Sergul Erezurum.

Sight for all United was created by two people talking at a YSU football game about how they could change the Valley through better eye care.