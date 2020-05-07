Extra testing at nursing homes could lead to spike in Youngstown’s COVID-19 numbers

1  of  2
Every employee and resident at Omni Manor was tested recently, and Park Vista was given 50 test kits this week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local health officials admit that there will likely be a spike in the numbers of COVID-19 cases soon after some extra testing is done at two nursing homes.

The Youngstown City Health Department has been working with Omni Manor and Park Vista after noticing outbreaks of the coronavirus.

Every employee and resident at Omni Manor was tested recently, and Park Vista was given 50 test kits this week.

Health officials warn that the extra testing is bound to mean a jump in positive cases once those results are known.

