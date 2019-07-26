Extra security begins in Kinsman flooding area

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Starting Friday night, there will be extra security in the evacuated area of Kinsman that recently sustained massive flood damage.

Neighbors were complaining earlier this week that some people were coming to the area to look at the disaster.

According to the police chief, anyone caught in the area of the Lakelands that is not a resident or a representative of a resident will be arrested.

Kinsman police wrote on their Facebook page: “Disasters are not tourist attractions. Lakeview Drive closure starts at the intersection of Main Street and Lakeview Drive…also the west side of Lakelands on Lakeview Drive is clearly marked road closed. If you are not a resident of someone visiting a resident and are observed by law enforcement driving around the road closed sign, you will be cited for driving on a closed highway.”

A meeting is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 at the Kinsman United Methodist Church, 8362 Main St., for Lakeview and Golf Drive residents affected by the flood. The Trumbull County Health Department will be there to share information about water and well issues as well as flood safety.