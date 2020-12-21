Extra 2 days net 15,203 deer for Ohio hunters

(WKBN) – Gun hunting for deer came to a close this weekend and hunters checked an extra 15,203 deer from the extra two days according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

That beats the three-year average of 12,461 deer harvested during those two days.

Overall, 86,858 deer were checked during gun season after 71,650 deer were harvested during the week-long opportunity Nov. 30 to Dec. 6.

Tuscarawas County had the most deer checked during the two-day hunt with 598. Columbiana County was ninth with 367 and Trumbull was 11th with 364.

“Hunting license and deer permit sales are on the upswing this year as more people are going out to deer hunt in Ohio,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Our state’s deer herd is in excellent condition and it is great that this valuable resource is doing so well.”

Up next is muzzleloader season starting Jan. 2 and running to Jan. 5, and archery season is still underway until Feb. 7.

Hunters are reminded to download the free HuntFish OH app to check deer in the field, even without WiFi, purchase licenses and permits, and look at wildlife maps.