YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The lights outside of Youngstown’s Stambaugh Auditorium have been turned on for the first time since the exterior renovation began 10 months ago.

Most of the time, the lights will be just white, but Wednesday night, they circulated through all the colors and variations available to show just how versatile they are.

“Typically, on an average night, it’ll probably be a white light. We may do some colors to feature certain holidays or certain things going on, and then clients that use the building could have the option to pick certain colors for the building to match their event and that sort of thing,” said Matt Pagac, general manager of Stambaugh Auditorium.

The new lighting is part of a major renovation of Stambaugh’s outside, which also included replacing the large staircase and promenade, along with cleaning the exterior.

It’s hoped that all of it will be done by June 1.