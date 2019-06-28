Extensive renovations underway at Salem High School

The carpeting in the band room, which also dated back to 1959, has been removed

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Construction is underway for Salem High School’s most extensive renovation since the early 1970’s.

Salem High School Principal Sean Kirkland and Superintendent Joe Shivers walked our news team through the library, which will now be called the learning commons.

Books will remain in the room, but desktop computers are being replaced with charging stations and there will be soft seating. They said the goal is to make the space more up-to-date and attractive, encouraging students to want to spend time there.

Down the hall from the library, the gym is being repainted. Shivers said it is probably the first time that the ceiling has been painted since it was built in 1959. He said the space already looks better.

“It was almost a cream color. The walls had almost gone to a cream color and the ceiling was more a beige to light brown. Just old, dusty,” Shivers said.

He had to pull back a gate to get to the band room, which is currently just four walls and the built-in risers. The carpeting in the room, which also dated back to 1959, has been removed.

They said the carpeting is going to be in school colors and match the renovated library space.

Shivers did not know the cost of painting the gym, but the library and band room renovations combined are $250,000.

“In the world of open enrollment and competing for students, we’re taking care of our facilities,” he said. “We’re not building new buildings, but we’re polishing what we have.”